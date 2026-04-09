Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie team up to surprise fans

Cue the nostalgia – Hoda Kotb is back at the Today desk… at least for a week.

Starting April 13, Kotb will reunite with Savannah Guthrie as a guest co-anchor while Craig Melvin takes a well-earned vacation.

The announcement dropped live on April 9 – and yes, the chemistry was immediate.

"You're heading off on a very well-deserved vacation," Savannah told Melvin. “Monday we're gonna try a new host here. Her name is Hoda…”

Melvin’s response? Pure dad humour: he’s “heard of her” – and plans to avoid watching the show while he’s away.

“Yeah, don’t,” Savannah laughed. “You're not supposed to watch on your vacation.”

The reunion comes at a heavier moment behind the scenes. Savannah only recently returned after her mother, Nancy, disappeared from her Arizona home – a case now stretching into its 10th week.

Opening up about coming back, she did not pretend it would be easy: “It’s hard to imagine doing it… I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not.”

But she also made it clear why she had to return: “I can’t not come back because it’s my family… My joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer.”

Kotb, who left the show in early 2025, has been right there through it all – on and off camera.

“It’s gut-wrenching… yet, to still show so much resilience,” said Carson Daly.

Short version? This is not just a hosting switch – it’s a full-circle moment. And for viewers, it’s giving comfort TV with heart.