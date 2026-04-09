Frankie Muniz opens up about juggling family, work

Frankie Muniz is embracing a new chapter in his life, but admits the balancing act isn’t easy.

At the April 7 red carpet premiere of Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, the actor and professional race car driver candidly shared how his packed schedule has impacted his role as a husband and father.

“It is very hard, I won’t lie,” Muniz told Us Weekly. “Honestly, my wife [Paige Price] is a saint. She’s sacrificing so much for me to live my dream.”

Muniz, who shares a 5-year-old son with Price, revealed that being on the road nearly 300 days a year has taken a toll.

While his family occasionally joins him at races, he worries about uprooting his son from school, friends and church.

Despite the challenges, Muniz said he is determined to improve:

“I know I need to be better. I know it’s not easy for her to be basically a single mother a lot of the time, if I’m being honest.”

The former child star explained that racing again was meant to inspire his son; though he wrestles with the paradox of pursuing opportunities that simultaneously pull him away from home.

Muniz and Price began dating in 2016, married in 2019, and welcomed their son in 2021.

Return to ‘Malcolm in the Middle’

Two decades after the original series ended, Muniz is reprising his iconic role in Hulu’s revival Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, premiering April 10.

He admitted nerves ahead of filming but quickly felt at home,

“Literally on the first day, I felt right at home in these four episodes.”

Muniz added that the experience left him proud and reinvigorated as an actor:

“I was really, really surprised and happy about that.”