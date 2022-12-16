 
Friday Dec 16 2022
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, wife had plans 'to start trying' for more kids

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and his wife Allison Holker were planning to expand their family before his death.

The former The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide at age 40, his wife of nine years, confirmed the news in an issued statement shared by multiple media outlets on December 14, 2022.

Boss and Holker Boss shared three children: Weslie Renae, 14, Maddox Laurel, 6, and Zaia, 3.

In an interview during The Jennifer Hudson Show in November 2022, Holker and tWitch revealed they were considering having another child together, via StyleCaster.

“I think we’d love to start trying for another one,” Holker said at the time. “We really do [miss it],” tWitch added, “I love the little babies. I love ’em.”

Previously, The couple also told People in 2020 about what it was like to raise three children.

“It still takes a village!” the famed dancer had said. “[It’s] a little challenging [because] we have family in Utah and Arizona; our family’s spread out. But then also we have what would be our chosen family, our family friends in L.A., that are always there to help. And also, we have nannies. And it does — it takes a whole village to run this thing.”

Holker had added, “People always talk about how it takes a village for hair and makeup and styling — it’s the same thing with having kids. We have hands on deck all the time willing to help and jump on board.”

The couple first met in 2010 on So You Think You Can Dance and married three years later. Holker Boss was already mom to daughter Weslie, whom Boss adopted. The couple welcomed their first son together, Maddox, in 2016, followed by daughter Zaia in 2019, via People.

