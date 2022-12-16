 
Aaron Carter’s fiancée, Melanie Martin 'extremely happy' to regain son's custody

Aaron Carter’s fiancée, Melanie Martin 'extremely happy' to regain son's custody

Aaron Carter’s fiancée, Melanie Martin got their one-year-old son, Prince, back in her custody.

A rep for Martin told TMZ that the hearing held on Thursday, December 15th, 2022, in Los Angeles found her fit to care for her child. The court henceforth awarded her full custody of the one-year-old.

The outlet reported that Melanie was in New York at the time but was contacted by her legal team with the good news. The rep shared that she was on her way to get Prince from California adding that "she is extremely happy and eager to see her son."

According to Page Six, Prince was placed under the care of Martin’s mother after the former couple lost custody in September, 2022, reportedly due to concerns over drug abuse and domestic violence.

“I’m honoring Aaron today and I know he would be so proud of me,” Martin told TMZ. “I’m very emotional thinking we could have been a family, but Aaron would be so happy knowing I got him back.”

The former child star’s mother, Jane Carter, told the outlet that she is pleased with the court’s ruling to give custody of Prince back to Martin.

“The child should be with the mother,” she said.

Earlier this month, Jane told TMZ that although she has yet to meet Prince, she wants him to inherit all of his dad’s assets. She stated that her famous family “doesn’t need the money.”

After Aaron was tragically found dead in his bathtub at age 34 on November 5, 2022, Jane asked her daughter Angel – Aaron’s twin – to file a petition to serve as administrator of his estate, since the singer had died without a will.

