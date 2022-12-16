 
Friday Dec 16 2022
J-Hope to perform in Times Square for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Friday Dec 16, 2022

 J-Hope to perform in Times Square for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

BTS' J-hope is all set to amaze ARMYs with new year performance in Times Square, New York City. 

On December 16, Soompi reported that American New Year’s Eve television confirmed that J-hope would be performing in 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve' as a soloist.

Previously, the K-pop group BTS performed in 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve' in 2017 and 2019.

The 28-year-old singer will be performing a medley of = (Equal Sign), Chicken Noodle Soup, and Butter (Holiday Remix).

The English rock band Duran Duran, Pop group New Edition, and singer Jax are also on the lineup for the event.

'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest' will broadcast on December 31 on ABC Network.

Ryan Seacrest is the American media personality who will host the new year night show.

