 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry claims Meghan Markle was 'better royal' than Prince William

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry believes his wife Meghan Markle acted as a better royal than his brother Prince William could ‘ever hope of being’.

He began the conversation with Netflix on Harry & Meghan by highlighting the alleged fears of the royal family and how they came to feel Meghan was “stealing the limelight” from Prince William.

In Prince Harry’s eyes “The issue is when someone who's marrying in, who should be a supporting act is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than the person who was is born to do this. That upsets people. It shifts the balance.”

"That upsets people. It shifts the balance," he also claimed during the course of his chat with the streaming giant.

This claim has come shortly after Prince Harry weighed in on his decision to move to the US for the ‘sake of my family’.

At the time he claimed, "There was no other option at this point. I said that we need to get out of here."

Even Meghan Markle chimed in at the time and claimed, “Suddenly, what clicked in my head was, 'it's never going to stop'.”

“Every rumour, every negative thing, every lie and everything I knew wasn't true, and that the palace knew wasn't true and internally they knew wasn't true, was being allowed to fester.”

