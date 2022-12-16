 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
Prince Harry's Netflix doc especially 'destructive' to Prince William

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan is especially destructive for his brother Prince William, a royal expert has said.

This comes after Prince Harry made claims about William ‘screaming’ at him during a family meeting and even suggested that William effectively ‘bullied’ him out of the royal family.

Talking about the explosive docuseries and its effects on the Royal Family, expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun: “There’s no question that this is a very damaging docuseries. It's skillfully made and destructive - particularly to William - extremely cruel.”

“There's no doubt that the rift between the brothers will be irretrievable after the claims in regard to the Sandringham summit,” Fitzwilliam added.

In his show, Prince Harry shared that he had a special meeting with senior royal family members, including William, King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth, to work out the terms of his 2020 exit from the UK and Royal Family.

During this he claimed: “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father [King Charles III] say things that just simply weren’t true….”

