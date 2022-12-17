Warner Bros drops teaser trailer of 'Barbie' starring Margot Robbie

Warmer Bros drops teaser trailer of 'Barbie' featuring Margot Robbie

Warner Bros dropped the official teaser trailer of Barbie, a Greta Gerwig’s film featuring Margot Robbie as the fashion doll.

The movie is all set to release in theatres on July 21, 2023. While the plotline is a concealed secret, the movie depicts Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, she faces the challenges of being a live woman.

Robbie has starred opposite Ryan Gosling, who has played Barbie’s longtime boy toy Ken.

The trailer doesn't reveal much, as it mostly showcases Robbie, standing on a beach stunned in her Barbie's popular vintage outfit.

It ends with quick clips showing the star-studded cast of the film living their fantastic, plastic lives in a hot-pink Barbie world.

Along with Robbie and Gosling, the cast includes Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou.

Watch the Teaser Trailer