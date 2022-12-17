Dwayne Johnson shares sweet birthday wish for daughter Jasmine

Dwayne Johnson is a proud girl dad!

The Black Adam actor took to his Instagram account on Friday, December 16, 2022, to wish his daughter and posted several shots of their precious moments.

The seven-photo carousel featured the actor and his little girl posing alongside a stream with a fishing pole, Jasmine was seen showing off a catch while wearing the cutest turquoise hoodie.

There was also a throwback Dwayne kissing Jasmine as a baby. Several other photos showed the Jungle Cruise hunk spending quality time with his little girl. In the last image, Dwayne and Jasmine showed off their toenails with bright nail polish everywhere!

“Happiest Birthday to my little fearless, tornado of charisma and charm, Jazzy Lia,” Dwayne, 50, wrote alongside various celebratory emojis. “And the best fishing buddy any daddy could ever ask for. Slow and steady wins the race, ten toes down and I always got your back,” he continued. “I love you more than words exist for me and I’m flying home so I can tuck you in tonight! Happy birthday baby.”



Jasmine was born to The Rock and his wife Lauren Hashian, 38, back in 2015, and she’s big sister to 4-year-old Tia Johnson. Dwayne is also dad to eldest daughter, WWE wrestler Simone Alexandra Johnson, 21, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Dany Garcia, via HollywoodLife.