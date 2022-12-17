 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
CNN axed 'Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy', fans react

Fans responded harshly to the news of CNN's decision to cancel one of its most successful originals, Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy.

Despite its popularity, it was pulled after debuting two seasons in a bid to cut costs in CNN's original programming.

The show's star revealed the news on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

"So hopefully we'll end up on another streamer, network, we don't know," Tucci told Fallon. "But yes, I have plans to do season three and more."

The show's news has met with fuming responses, with one person calling workers at CNN "morons" while another named them "vandals and philistines."

"There's a special place in hell for the idiots at CNN who decided to cancel this. You morons!," the first person tweeted.

Another person commented on the cancellation, "surely one of the most nonsensical decisions ever," adding, "I do hope another channel will pick up #SearchingForItaly instead."

While one person tweeted, "This my 9/11."

However, Stanley Tucci is still set to executive produce the spinoff series Searching for Mexico.

