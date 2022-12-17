 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Noth’s pal and movie producer confirms about his acting stint in a new movie

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Chris Noth’s pal and movie producer confirms about his acting stint in a new movie
Chris Noth’s pal and movie producer confirms about his acting stint in a new movie

Sex and the City former star Chris Noth will soon appear in an upcoming romantic comedy, revealed by his friend and movie’s producer Noel Ashman.

Speaking to The Sun, Noel claimed that Chris, who’s being accused of sexual assault by four different women, “has had a lot of offers, and he's got a bunch of things that he's doing”.

After allegations, Chris was dropped by his talent agency and removed from an appearance in the SATC revival series And Just Like That.

Noel however pointed out that Chris is going to appear in “our movie Someday Sometimes, and then two other small Indies”.

Sharing details about the movie, Noel mentioned, “It's very music based, but not a musical. And it's basically a love story about an old flame. It's definitely a very upbeat, fun movie ... We kind of got back to looking at it now in the last probably three, four months.”

Noel confessed that he was quite upset after the accusations against Chris earlier this year, but he still believed in the actor.

“Chris is an old friend of mine and an occasional business partner. He's not perfect, none of us are obviously, but he certainly would never do any of the things that we're alleged,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles' dance video goes viral amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's drama

King Charles' dance video goes viral amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's drama
Amber Heard snubbed by close friends as she asks them for help in tough times

Amber Heard snubbed by close friends as she asks them for help in tough times
Maisie Smith surprises fans with revealing snaps from her romantic getaway

Maisie Smith surprises fans with revealing snaps from her romantic getaway
David Beckham thinks Harper is embarrassed of him: ‘Is it uncool that I'm your dad?’

David Beckham thinks Harper is embarrassed of him: ‘Is it uncool that I'm your dad?’
Watch: Rihanna shares 'first look' of baby son with A$AP Rocky on Tik Tok

Watch: Rihanna shares 'first look' of baby son with A$AP Rocky on Tik Tok

Queen Camilla responds to Harry and Meghan Markle's drama with a kiss to his son

Queen Camilla responds to Harry and Meghan Markle's drama with a kiss to his son
Gerard Pique, Clara Chia exude couple goals with PDA-filled snaps

Gerard Pique, Clara Chia exude couple goals with PDA-filled snaps
Man collapses to death from heart attack amid 'Avatar 2'

Man collapses to death from heart attack amid 'Avatar 2'
Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio sizzles in skintight outfit at Qatar Fashion United

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio sizzles in skintight outfit at Qatar Fashion United
Netflix ' The Umbrella Academy': Steve Blackman reveals no of episodes in season 4

Netflix ' The Umbrella Academy': Steve Blackman reveals no of episodes in season 4
King Charles III cuts 'unexpectedly reassuring' figure early in his reign

King Charles III cuts 'unexpectedly reassuring' figure early in his reign
James Corden opens up about final exit from The Late Late Show

James Corden opens up about final exit from The Late Late Show