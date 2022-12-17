Chris Noth’s pal and movie producer confirms about his acting stint in a new movie

Sex and the City former star Chris Noth will soon appear in an upcoming romantic comedy, revealed by his friend and movie’s producer Noel Ashman.



Speaking to The Sun, Noel claimed that Chris, who’s being accused of sexual assault by four different women, “has had a lot of offers, and he's got a bunch of things that he's doing”.

After allegations, Chris was dropped by his talent agency and removed from an appearance in the SATC revival series And Just Like That.

Noel however pointed out that Chris is going to appear in “our movie Someday Sometimes, and then two other small Indies”.

Sharing details about the movie, Noel mentioned, “It's very music based, but not a musical. And it's basically a love story about an old flame. It's definitely a very upbeat, fun movie ... We kind of got back to looking at it now in the last probably three, four months.”

Noel confessed that he was quite upset after the accusations against Chris earlier this year, but he still believed in the actor.

“Chris is an old friend of mine and an occasional business partner. He's not perfect, none of us are obviously, but he certainly would never do any of the things that we're alleged,” he added.