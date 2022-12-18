Punjab CM has signed dissolution summary, says Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad. — APP/File

Sheikh Rashid says Punjab CM has signed dissolution summary.

Says December 23 date is written on summary.

Says Nawaz Sharif's return will not benefit his party.

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly, Geo News reported.

The summary authorising the dissolution of the Punjab assembly has the date of December 23, 2022, written on it, he said, speaking in the Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan' on Saturday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will give a share to the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), the former information minister said, adding that the seats of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will be assigned to the PML-Q.

He praised the politics of the PTI, saying the party played the stroke that it was supposed to play.

The AML chief believes that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's homecoming will not benefit the politics of his party.

"Chairman PTI Imran Khan has put an end to the politics of 13 parties in the country," he said,

The PML-N leaders claim that Nawaz's return to Pakistan will give the party an advantage in the upcoming elections, Sheikh Rasheed said. He urged Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and participate in elections.

He reiterated his often-repeated statement that the PTI is the name of Imran Khan. "Everyone else, including me, is in the marathon race," he added.

Imran Khan announces dissolutoin date

Earlier on Saturday, Imran Khan announced that the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be dissolved on December 23 (Friday).

The announcement of the PTI chief — who was flanked by Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan — came during his address to the party's workers and supporters via video link from his residence in Lahore's Zaman Park.

Before Imran announced the date, there were reports that CM Elahi would not support the PTI chief's decision. However, the chief minister denied the reports and vowed to support "all of Imran Khan's decisions."

In his address, Imran thanked both chief ministers for "sacrificing" their respective governments for the "betterment of the country" and announced that his party would now be starting its election campaign.

He also warned the federal government against employing tactics to delay the elections and said: "I have also spoken to my lawyers [...] it would be against the rules to delay the polls past 90 days."

“The Constitution of Pakistan directs that the ECP should always be ready to conduct elections in 90 days. I know that it will try its best not to not do so,” he said.