Cecily Strong is leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ after 11 seasons

Cecily Strong is leaving Saturday Night Live.

SNL announced that upcoming Saturday’s broadcast (December 24, 2022) — expected to be SNL’s last of 2022 — would also mark Strong’s final appearance as a member of the cast.

The show’s official IG handle announced the news with a photo of a cue card reading ‘We'll miss you, Cecily,’ a shot of her in character as the Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With at a Party next to anchor Michael Che, and a video of her iconic season 46 performance belting ‘My Way’ as Judge Jeanine Pirro inside a giant box of wine, which felt like something of a swan song itself.

The caption alongside the images read, “Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We’ll miss you, Cecily!”

Under the post, SNL colleague Kenan Thompson commented on the news by posting five crying emojis.

Fans also commented their dismay over Strong’s exit from the show.

“Please my heart can’t take any more goodbyes,” said one fan.

“Wow this is not a pleasant surprise,” said another.

"No way. You will be missed," one user wrote, as another called her leaving, "A huge loss." One other added, "Nooooooo. She is a legend through and through.”

One even shared that the comedian had inspired them to take up performing. “the woman that got me into performing in the first place.”

Strong first joined SNL back in September 2012 during the show's season 38. The following year, she began hosting the Weekend Update segment alongside Seth Meyers and later, Colin Jost, before Che, 39, took over for her at the start of season 40, via People.



She was promoted to repertory player during season 39 in September 2013, along with Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon. (Both Bryant, 35, and McKinnon, 38, have since left the series.) Strong's return for season 48 of SNL, her 11th overall, made her the longest-tenured female cast member in the show's history, a spot which was previously held by McKinnon, the outlet detailed.