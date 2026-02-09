Camila Mendes gives glimpse into wedding plans after surprise engagement

Camila Mendes and fiancé Rudy Mancuso got engaged last October

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso are in the thick of wedding planning after he took her by surprise with a special proposal last October.

The 31-year-old actress shared that she is trying to grasp her “wedding persona” at the moment as she has never had a planned vision for her big day.

The Riverdale star gave further details as she said, “I'm still getting into it, but I think we know the venue, so that's something,” in conversation with People Magazine.

Mendes might not have a vision for her wedding ceremony, but her fiancé, 33, sure had a vision for their engagement as he proposed to her on October 24, in a secret engagement party surrounded by her friends Madelaine Petsch, KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart.

“She thought she was going to a birthday party for producing partner Rachel Matthews, but it was a surprise engagement party instead. Rudy proposed to her in front of their family and friends,” an insider told the outlet at the time.

The Upgraded actress called the engagement party the “best surprise ever” on social media after the celebrations.

The fiancés have been together since 2022, when they were working in Musica, playing love interests Rudy and Isabella. They soon started dating as they fell in love at the same time as their characters.