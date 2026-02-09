Cardi B's shocking message to Stefon Diggs 'confirms' breakup rumours

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ relationship is rumoured to be damaged beyond repair, as the rapper appears to have blocked her estranged beau on social media.

The WAP hitmaker’s fans noticed that the breakup might have been coming along already as Cardi showed signs of estrangement even before the Super Bowl began.

Although the Bodak Yellow songstress had been celebrating the New England Patriots wide receiver in pre-Super Bowl parties, her response to questions about him seemed cold to social media sleuths.

Videos of Cardi talking to the press resurfaced on social media after the breakup speculations circulated, and fans noted that she appeared “cold” and “mad” when asked about what message she would like to give Stefon as he faces the Seattle Seahawks on the field.

The singer didn’t have much to say except “good luck” and turned to face away from the cameras and reporters.

The message took on a new meaning after Stefon’s loss, as fans began theorising that Cardi was the good luck charm he needed.

While the news of their split is not confirmed, reports suggest that the athlete had invited all six women with whom he shares children, to the game which offended the rapper.

According to previous reports, Cardi clearly warned her boyfriend against unfaithfulness after he welcomed four kids with four different women.