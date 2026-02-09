 
Geo News

Chris Brown snubs Bad Bunny after Half-Time show performance

Chris Brown takes a dig at Bad Bunny after historic Super Bowl show

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 09, 2026

Chris Brown takes a dig at Bad Bunny after historic Super Bowl show
Chris Brown takes a dig at Bad Bunny after historic Super Bowl show

Chris Brown seemingly had a bone to pick with the NFL after Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl Half-Time show.

The 36-year-old hip-hop musician took to Instagram on Sunday, February 8, and declared that he would be better suited for the show.

“I think it’s safe to say… they need me,” Brown wrote on Stories with a smirking emoji.

The social media post garnered much attention as fans gathered to defend Puerto Rican singer, 31, who marked a historic performance by paying homage to his roots.

Bad Bunny also brought out a star-studded group of people to support him on stage, including Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, and more.

Chris Brown snubs Bad Bunny after Half-Time show performance

Along with Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin also took the stage and performed Lo Que Pasó a Hawaii.

Brown sparked social media backlash with his comments, with X users calling him “insensitive” and “ignorant.”

One wrote, “Chris Brown is a nasty individual for posting that bull--it, Bad Bunny’s performance was great and necessary for what’s happening in the world right now.”

Another noted, “Bad Bunny just put on a massive show and this man’s response is making it about himself. The desperation to stay relevant is showing hard right now,” and “He is the LAST person I wanna see on that stage,” chimed in a third.

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs face trouble in paradise after Super Bowl loss
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs face trouble in paradise after Super Bowl loss
Jacob Elordi reveals inspiration behind Oscar-nominated role
Jacob Elordi reveals inspiration behind Oscar-nominated role
Bad Bunny's sweet fan moment caught on camera during Lady Gaga performance
Bad Bunny's sweet fan moment caught on camera during Lady Gaga performance
Sabrina Carpenter takes subtle swipe at Barry Keoghan? ‘Tired of boys'
Sabrina Carpenter takes subtle swipe at Barry Keoghan? ‘Tired of boys'
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence had plan if wife went into labor at Super Bowl
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence had plan if wife went into labor at Super Bowl
Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole shades him and Taylor Swift in Super Bowl ad
Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole shades him and Taylor Swift in Super Bowl ad
Harry Styles fans making 'extreme moves' to afford tickets of upcoming tour
Harry Styles fans making 'extreme moves' to afford tickets of upcoming tour
Jay-Z, Beyoncé daughters Blue Ivy, Rumi shine at Super Bowl 2026
Jay-Z, Beyoncé daughters Blue Ivy, Rumi shine at Super Bowl 2026