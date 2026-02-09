Chris Brown snubs Bad Bunny after Half-Time show performance

Chris Brown takes a dig at Bad Bunny after historic Super Bowl show

Chris Brown seemingly had a bone to pick with the NFL after Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl Half-Time show.

The 36-year-old hip-hop musician took to Instagram on Sunday, February 8, and declared that he would be better suited for the show.

“I think it’s safe to say… they need me,” Brown wrote on Stories with a smirking emoji.

The social media post garnered much attention as fans gathered to defend Puerto Rican singer, 31, who marked a historic performance by paying homage to his roots.

Bad Bunny also brought out a star-studded group of people to support him on stage, including Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, and more.

Along with Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin also took the stage and performed Lo Que Pasó a Hawaii.

Brown sparked social media backlash with his comments, with X users calling him “insensitive” and “ignorant.”

One wrote, “Chris Brown is a nasty individual for posting that bull--it, Bad Bunny’s performance was great and necessary for what’s happening in the world right now.”

Another noted, “Bad Bunny just put on a massive show and this man’s response is making it about himself. The desperation to stay relevant is showing hard right now,” and “He is the LAST person I wanna see on that stage,” chimed in a third.