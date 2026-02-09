Backstreet Boys’ fan put Machine Gun Kelly in awkward spot: ‘Tell Me Why?’

The Backstreet Boys pulled in a massive crowd, ultimately leaving MGK, previously known as Machine Gun Kelly, with a much more stripped-down moment.

In a new 60-second Super Bowl 2026 commercial, the popular pop boy band, consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson, re-recorded their 1999 hit I Want It That Way.

The rewrite the lyrics to focus on the idea of getting “better” value, savings, and perks.

The ad opens with the quintet surprising unsuspecting shoppers inside a retail store. They instantly draw a crowd as fans recognise the familiar tune and begin singing along.

As the performance continues, the store fills with energy, with customers spilling out onto the street to join the impromptu singalong.

Titled Tell Me Why (T-mobile's version), the ad is designed to encourage viewers to reconsider their current wireless choices through humour and nostalgia.

Alongside the band, the ad features comedian Druski and actor Pierson Fodé.

The Backstreet Boys’ segment clearly steals the spotlight but the commercial isn’t over yet.

In the end, a curtain drops to reveal MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, as the second surprise performer.

However, unlike the packed scene earlier, the store is now nearly empty. Only a mother-and-daughter duo remains, with the girl asking where the Backstreet Boys are.

Left without an audience, the Rap Devil hitmaker awkwardly and sadly delivers a lonely rendition of "Tell me why," as the camera zooms in.