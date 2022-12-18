Emotional Austin Butler honors late mom in touching ‘SNL’ monologue

Austin Butler made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The Elvis famed actor also touched hearts as he dedicated the show to his late mother.

Austin, 31, looked dapper as he took to the famous stage. The Golden Globe nominee also poked fun at his southern accent and his surprisingly deep voice.

Looking back at his career, which began when he was a child, Austin admitted that despite being on screen, he was "a really shy kid."

"Like, really shy. But luckily, my mom decided to home school me and my sister, so I was also weird," he joked.

Austin shared, "Since we home schooled, sometimes my mom would say, 'We're taking the day off, and we're going to Disneyland!' And we'd be so excited.”

"Some of my favorite memories from growing up are watching SNL with her. And we'd watch every week," he recalled. "And even though I had this crippling shyness, when I was with her, I'd just do anything to make my mom laugh.

"I do ridiculous faces and voices, I did this ridiculous Gollum impression," he continued. "Being silly with her is what broke me out of my shell and the core of what started me in acting."

Austin then choked up when he said that "Mom is no longer with us" – she died of cancer in 2014 – and how proud she'd be that her son "who used to not be able to order for myself at a restaurant is now standing on this stage," which drew a applause from the audience.

"So any time you see me doing a silly voice or making a funny face, that’s for you, Mom,” concluded Austin.