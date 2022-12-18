Meghan Markle ‘mixed-race heritage’ needs to be acknowledged: ‘It’s important’

FileFootage

Meghan Markle’s colour of skin matters as it is a ‘passive-aggressive’ way of acknowledging her mixed race, shared a Sunday Mirror columnist.



The Duchess of Sussex’s colour of skin became a topic of discussion first she married the Royal Family and then when she accused the Palace of racism during an Oprah Winfrey interview.

However, the topic of discussion garnered massive backlash from social media users who deemed the mention “inappropriate”.

Now, the columnist Saira Khan explained why “viewpoints” that ignore the Duchess’ racial heritage are “problematic”.

Writing for The Mirror, Saira expressed: “The colour of her skin mattered because it represented diversity and inclusion and gave the white, privileged Royal Family a different perspective. To ignore Meghan’s mixed-race heritage is a passive-aggressive way of not acknowledging her.

Saira further noted that the women of different racial heritage “understood and celebrated” Meghan.

She also noted: “I believe the Royal Family, and those who work for it, may be out of touch in talking about and recognising the needs of people who don’t look like them or share the same background.”

Saira further added that there probably have been “family politics” within the institution.

“I think The Firm has a stiff-upper-lip, roll-your-sleeves-up approach to life and duty – and for some people who need more emotional support that may be difficult,” she added.