 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian oozes charm in black bodysuit at Mason Disick's birthday bash

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Khloe Kardashian oozes charm in black bodysuit for Mason Disicks birthday bash
Khloe Kardashian oozes charm in black bodysuit for Mason Disick's birthday bash

Khloe Kardashian showed off her fit figure on Saturday night as she rocked skintight black bodysuit for nephew Mason Disick’s 13th birthday bash.

The outfit featured long sleeves and a chic mock neckline while Khloe stood tall in black heels.

Khloe wore a pair of rectangular sunglasses with her golden blonde hair tumbling down her back in loose curls.

The reality star’s stylish appearance came amidst the criticism of her sister Kim Kardashian’s boring outfits.

Meanwhile, celebrity style expert Amanda Sanders recently told The Sun that The Kardashians star has been seemingly dressing up in the same old style repeatedly after her split from Kanye West and Balenciaga backlash.

“Before now Kim's outfits were well thought out, she was styled and very pulled together. Now it appears that Kim's throwing on a hodgepodge of things without a second thought and like a pop star from the 90s.

“Kim was very outspoken about Kanye dressing her after they met and that she had also struggled with fashion help in the past, " explained Amanda.

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber spends quality time with husband Justin ahead of Christmas

Hailey Bieber spends quality time with husband Justin ahead of Christmas

Prince William has ‘no intention’ of talking to Prince Harry after Netflix row

Prince William has ‘no intention’ of talking to Prince Harry after Netflix row
Kim, Kanye's daughter wipes off spilt drink with her socks in TikTok video

Kim, Kanye's daughter wipes off spilt drink with her socks in TikTok video
Late Queen Elizabeth’s historic 1953 Land Rover to go under the hammer

Late Queen Elizabeth’s historic 1953 Land Rover to go under the hammer
Here’s why Prince William ‘will not talk’ to Prince Harry

Here’s why Prince William ‘will not talk’ to Prince Harry
Beloved ‘Hollywood Cat’ mountain lion euthanized in Los Angeles

Beloved ‘Hollywood Cat’ mountain lion euthanized in Los Angeles
'He was a pawn': Dwayne Johnson exploits Henry Cavill for DC control: Report

'He was a pawn': Dwayne Johnson exploits Henry Cavill for DC control: Report
Elizabeth Hurley reacts to Prince Harry romance rumours

Elizabeth Hurley reacts to Prince Harry romance rumours
Harry, Meghan's Netflix series has Rishi Sunak considering law change

Harry, Meghan's Netflix series has Rishi Sunak considering law change
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘want to meet’ Royals after Netflix debacle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘want to meet’ Royals after Netflix debacle
Kourtney Kardashian fails to recognize Jeff Bezos, sparks reaction online

Kourtney Kardashian fails to recognize Jeff Bezos, sparks reaction online
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to give up royal titles before King Charles coronation?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to give up royal titles before King Charles coronation?