Sunday Dec 18 2022
Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan praises Messi as he joins Wayne Rooney at FIFA World Cup 2022
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to come back to the big screen with Pathaan on January 25, 2023.

Now ahead of the grand release, SRK made his way to the FIFA 2022 World Cup finals to promote his film as he was seen making a breathtaking appearance during the pre-match show.

SRK was joined by Wayne Rooney. Today, the final will be played between France and Argentina in Qatar.

During their fun interaction, SRK was completely smitten by Rooney's presence and they got the chance to ask each other questions. Rooney asked how Bollywood actors look so young. In return Baadshah actor jokingly asked how Rooney how footballers like Argentina's Lionel Messi are so young as he is a huge fan of Messi and was all praise for him.

Interestingly, King Khan was seen recreating Rooney's pose while he made the latter do his trademark pose. 

In the clip, King Khan is seen donning a casual outfit while Rooney is wearing a formal suit. Their picture has taken the Internet by storm. Fans can't stop gushing over the two legends. SRK's fan club shared the viral clip and wrote, "The legends doing the signature pose." 

Have a look:

In this movie, Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the lead roles, with John Abraham appearing in a cameo.

For the unversed, the pan-India project will be released on January 25, 2023.

Apart from Pathaan, he will also be featuring in Dunki and Jawan, which are also scheduled to be released in 2023.

