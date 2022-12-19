Nora Fatehi performs on 'Light the Sky' in FIFA World Cup final 2022 closing ceremony

Nora Fatehi sang the official anthem of FIFA 2022 'Light the Sky' in Hindi

Nora Fatehi sets the stadium on fire as she performs to the official FIFA Anthem Light The Sky in Hindi at the closing ceremony of the World Cup final match.

Fateh wore a shimmery black dress with frills. To lift up her all-black outfit, she wore black stockings and heels.

The Jehda Nasha dancer sand and danced to the official anthem in Hindi leaving her Indian fans proud.

The videos of her electrifying performance at the closing ceremony of the FIFA final are going crazy on the internet.

Fans can’t stop praising her performance. One of the fans wrote: “#NoraFatehi was pleasure to eyes at the #ClosingCeremony performing live.”



Another fan wrote: “Nora fatehi the women who stole the show in the closing ceremony in Qatar 2022.”

As per HindustanTimes, Nora Fatehi previously shared a post in which she wrote an emotional note on how she felt being a part of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and its official anthem.

She wrote: “That moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup, this was so surreal! Its milestones like this that make the journey so worth it. I always envisioned moments like this, I'm Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this!”

“Believe in yourself self guys, never let anybody tell you You Cant! Ur dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at the start but we out here!! And this is just the beginning"