Monday Dec 19 2022
Victoria Beckham sends internet into meltdown with adorable childhood photo

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Victoria Beckham sent the internet into meltdown as she offered a sweet glimpse at her childhood days ahead of Christmas.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer shared her picture from when she was a little girl dressed in a snowman suit.

The wife of former legendary footballer David Beckham looked cute in the throwback snap in which she styled her look with a twee tartan scarf and top hat.

“Check me out!” Victoria captioned the post. “The countdown to Christmas is ON! One week to go!! Kisses xx VB.”

This comes after a source spilt to Closer Magazine that Victoria is very upset ever since her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz refused to join the family for the holiday celebrations.

"Vic has been dealt a massive blow with Nicola announcing that she and Brooklyn will not be spending Christmas with David and Victoria,” the source said.

The couple will “instead be having it with her family in Florida, and it's made her feel teary. Vic is really upset,” the insider added.

“It's causing even more tension than before. Brooklyn doesn't see what the issue is and has promised that they'll be taking it in turns each year."

