 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Kevin Federline to spill ‘everything’ he ‘knows’ about Britney Spears in new book

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Kevin Federline to spill ‘everything’ he ‘knows’ about Britney Spears in new book
Kevin Federline to spill ‘everything’ he ‘knows’ about Britney Spears in new book

Britney Spears ex-husband Kevin Federline will reportedly pen “everything” he “knows” about the pop star as their nondisclosure agreement will be expired once their sons turn 18.

The former backup dancer has decided to write a book on parenting for which he has teamed up with the Hold Me Closer singer’s father Jamie Spears.

Kevin is “writing a book on his experience of fatherhood,” the Journalist Daphne Barak claimed, and the singer's estranged dad has “agreed to help” as per Page Six.

The two men have reconciled their bond and “are now speaking to each other once again” after Kevin obtained a restraining order against Jamie for allegedly abusing his grandson Sean Preston.

Now, an insider spilled to Radar Online that K-Fed "turned down multimillion-dollar book deals" in previous years because he was bound by a legal clause.

"Kevin's divorce settlement and child support payments include a nondisclosure agreement. But that expires when the boys turn 18," the source said of Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16.

"Once that happens, Kevin is free to tell all — and he knows everything,” the insider added.

More From Entertainment:

‘Indiana Jones’ director debunks ‘Dial of Destiny’ ending ‘reshoot’ rumors

‘Indiana Jones’ director debunks ‘Dial of Destiny’ ending ‘reshoot’ rumors

Netflix's top 10 trending movies and series: Full list

Netflix's top 10 trending movies and series: Full list
UK police charge man after eggs thrown at King Charles

UK police charge man after eggs thrown at King Charles
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to Amber Heard settlement statement

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to Amber Heard settlement statement
Anil Kapoor was the first choice for 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' role: Rajkumar Hirani

Anil Kapoor was the first choice for 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' role: Rajkumar Hirani
Sharon Osbourne gives health update after medical emergency: 'doing great'

Sharon Osbourne gives health update after medical emergency: 'doing great'
Brad Pitt steps out with Ines de Ramon for his 59th birthday

Brad Pitt steps out with Ines de Ramon for his 59th birthday
King Charles is ‘definitely’ Prince Harry’s biological father, says expert

King Charles is ‘definitely’ Prince Harry’s biological father, says expert
Lamar Odom reflects on ex-wife Khloe Kardashian's support during addiction

Lamar Odom reflects on ex-wife Khloe Kardashian's support during addiction
King Charles first banknotes to enter circulation from mid-2024

King Charles first banknotes to enter circulation from mid-2024
Harvey Weinstein found guilty on 3 counts, facing up to 24 years of jail time

Harvey Weinstein found guilty on 3 counts, facing up to 24 years of jail time
Naomi Ackie shares she’s learned ‘something’ odd about Whitney Houston

Naomi Ackie shares she’s learned ‘something’ odd about Whitney Houston