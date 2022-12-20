 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
PM Shehbaz promises to bear expenses of Firdous Jamal's cancer treatment

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Firdous Jamal is being treated at Shaukat Khanum Hospital
Pakistan’s veteran actor Firdous Jamal, who is currently undergoing his cancer treatment, has been promised by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the provision of proper medical treatment.

Recently, news came out that PM Shehbaz called upon the versatile actor personally and assured him that the entire nation is praying for his speedy recovery. He further assured in the telephonic conversation, that the government will be bearing the expenses of his cancer treatment.

Firdous Jamal's son Hamza Firdous also expressed his gratitude towards PM Sharif’s warm gesture through an Instagram post.

A few days back, Hamza shared the sad news saying that his father is going to a cancer recovery treatment at the Shaukat Khanum hospital. He also requested his well-wishers to remember his father in their prayers.

Jamal has been a prominent name of Pakistan having tons of television, stage and radio projects. He began his career from drama Badnami Dey Toway in 70s.

Some of his notable performances include: Saahil, Dhoop Deewar, Ruswaiyan, Sayeeban Sheeshay Ka and many more.

Firdous Jamal also received the Pride of Performance Award in 1996 for his contribution to the entertainment industry.  

