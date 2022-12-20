 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan to feature in Indian version of Russo brothers series 'Citadel'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Varun Dhawan was last seen in film Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon
Varun Dhawan was last seen in film 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon

Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to star in the Indian installment of Amazon web-series Citadel directed by the Russo brother.

Previously, news came out that the actor will be playing the lead role in the Indian adaptation of Citadel.

The Indian version of the show was finalized by directors DK and Raj. The shooting for the series will commence from January 2023. The duo will be serving as directors and showrunners of the show. Meanwhile, Sita R. Menon will be working on the script.

Anthony and Joe Russo announced the development themselves. They revealed: ‘We are thrilled to see yet another production within the Citadel universe commencing, this time in India. We, and all of AGBO, consider it an honor to be collaborating with filmmakers as inspiring as DK and Raj, who bring a unique vision, style, and tone to our collection of global series. We can’t wait to see how this remarkable cast brings their and Sita’s imaginative characters to life."

The Indian adaptation of Citadel will be supervised by D2R Films, and Amazon Studios, with AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil.

Josh Applebaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg are the executive producers for the untitled Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe.

On the other hand, the Hollywood franchise stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in vital roles. Among the two series, the US series will be launched first and will be premiered next year, reports Deadline.

More From Showbiz:

PM Shehbaz promises to bear expenses of Firdous Jamal's cancer treatment

PM Shehbaz promises to bear expenses of Firdous Jamal's cancer treatment
Ratna Pathak on film 'RRR': 'It's a regressive film'

Ratna Pathak on film 'RRR': 'It's a regressive film'
Anil Kapoor was the first choice for 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' role: Rajkumar Hirani

Anil Kapoor was the first choice for 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' role: Rajkumar Hirani
Varun Dhawan starrer 'Superhero' to be developed into franchise by Anees Bazmee

Varun Dhawan starrer 'Superhero' to be developed into franchise by Anees Bazmee
Kareena Kapoor dedicates a post to son Taimur for his 'Sixth' birthday

Kareena Kapoor dedicates a post to son Taimur for his 'Sixth' birthday

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her 'perfect winter days' with family: See pics

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her 'perfect winter days' with family: See pics
Chris Harrison Says He Thinks About ‘Bachelor’ Controversy ‘Every Day’

Chris Harrison Says He Thinks About ‘Bachelor’ Controversy ‘Every Day’
'Avatar: The Way of Water' OST sung by The Weeknd to release on December 20

'Avatar: The Way of Water' OST sung by The Weeknd to release on December 20
Ben Affleck sings Christmas karaoke with wife Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck sings Christmas karaoke with wife Jennifer Lopez
'Avatar: The Way of Water: earns $435 million in opening weekend

'Avatar: The Way of Water: earns $435 million in opening weekend
Vicky Kaushal says 'I’ve not seen anyone like Katrina Kaif'

Vicky Kaushal says 'I’ve not seen anyone like Katrina Kaif'
Arjun Kapoor talks about upcoming film 'Kuttey'

Arjun Kapoor talks about upcoming film 'Kuttey'