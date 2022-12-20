Tabu reveals inside details about her character in 'Kuttey'

Tabu was last seen in film 'Drishyam 2' alongside Ajay Devgn

Tabu, who is all set to feature in film Kuttey, reveals inside details about her character at the trailer launch event of the movie.

According to Tabu, her character was written for a male actor initially. She also talked about her working experience with Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan, who made his directorial debut with this Arjun Kapoor led film.

“Aasmaan is a different kind of filmmaker and there is no comparison with Vishal Bharadwaj’s films. Of course, thought and aesthetics are similar, but his cinema is different.”

“Actually, this character was written for a male actor, but it was changed for me. It was very challenging and fun at the same time to play this character, revealed the Drishyam 2 actor.”

She further went on to say: “It also felt like home because I was there when Aasmaan was born. I remember Gulzaar saab had named him Aasmaan. I also remember seeing him as a kid on the sets of Maqbool, with a wooden camera set. So for me, coming from there, when I read the script, I felt that this was a very different kind of writing. The character is completely different from anything I have played recently.”

Tabu also opened up about her character using slang language: “That was the requirement for the character. We felt that she might be someone who is made differently- alag mitti ki bani hogi. I think it was right for the character.”

Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey stars Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj. The much-awaited film is slated to release on January 13, 2023, reports IndiaToday.