Amber Heard sister welcomes her decision to settle Johnny Depp legal battle

Amber Heard sister Whitney Heard has welcomed her legal battle settlement with former husband Johnny Depp.



Depp and Amber Heard settled their acrimonious defamation case, they said Monday, with the actress agreeing to pay her former husband $1 million over claims he physically abused her.

In a post on Instagram, Heard said she was dropping an appeal against the $10 million payout she had been ordered to make by a jury because she "simply cannot go through" another trial.

"After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case," she said.

"I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder," the 36-year-old said.

"Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to," she said. "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession."

Amber Heard sister Whitney was the first to welcome her decision by pressing the heart button.