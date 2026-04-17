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Kim Kardashian sparks Lewis Hamilton romance buzz at Coachella 2026

Did Kim Kardashian soft launch her new beau Lewis Hamilton?

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 17, 2026

Kim Kardashian sparks Lewis Hamilton romance buzz at Coachella 2026
Kim Kardashian sparks Lewis Hamilton romance buzz at Coachella 2026

Kim Kardashian may have just mastered the art of the soft launch – Coachella edition.

The reality star dropped a carousel of desert snaps on April 16, serving full glam in a plunging black bodysuit, leather pants, and enough silver cross necklaces to blind the sun.

But fans were not just looking at the outfit. They zoomed in.

In one blink-and-you-miss-it-shot, a tattooed hand wraps around Kim’s waist as she sits on someone’s lap in a golf cart. Internet detectives were quick to connect the dots – and all signs point to Lewis Hamilton.

The Skims mogul, of course, kept things cryptic with the caption: “Coachella Hallelujah.” 

Subtle? Not really. Effective? Absolutely.

The post also shows her laughing with friends before heading to Justin Bieber's set - where, as per videos floating around X, the rumoured couple was spotted together in the crowd.

If this feels familiar, it should. Just days earlier, Hamilton posted a high-speed Tokyo clip featuring Kim riding shotgun in his Ferrari.

At the end of the video, she grinned and admitted, “That's insane.” Honestly, same.

The clip, captioned, “HERE WE GO AGAIN ???????? TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III,” only fueled speculation that this is more than just a casual hangout.

And it’s not just a two-person situation – insiders say Kim’s kids and even Khloe Kardashian joined Hamilton on that Tokyo trip. One source described him as “an easygoing guy with great energy,” adding that the family is already on board.

So… is this official? Not quite. But between a Ferrari ride and a very recognizable hand, Kim might be saying plenty without saying anything.

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