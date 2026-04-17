Olivia Rodrigo celebrates release of new single 'Drop Dead'

Olivia Rodrigo's third studio album will drop on June 12, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo has officially begun her next era.

On Friday, April 17, the Grammy-winning singer released the first single, drop dead, from her upcoming third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. The release marks Rodrigo’s first song in two years following Guts (Spilled), the 2024 deluxe edition of her second studio album, Guts.

Celebrating the new release, Rodrigo, 23, took to her Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes snaps from the music video alongside an emotional message.

“drop dead is out now!!!!” she announced. “I love this song so much!!! It’s the first chapter in the story of ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ and it makes me wanna skip around and roll the windows down and make out!”

Reflecting on the song’s dreamy, nostalgic music video, Rodrigo added, “I was lucky enough to film the music video at the palace of Versailles a few months ago with the wonderful @petrafcollins and I’m so stoked with how it turned out. I hope you guys love it as much as I do xoxoxoxo.”

Rodrigo previously worked with Petra Collins for the music video of her chart-topping, Grammy-nominated 2023 song Vampire.

you seem pretty for a girl so in love is set to release in full on June 12.