Madison Beer, Justin Herbert’s romance takes a new turn

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert’s love story has taken a new exciting turn.

On Thursday, April 16, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback went Instagram official with Madison, 27,

Uploading an adorable snapshot of the couple, the 28-year-old shared his first post with the Make You Mine hitmaker.

“My world!” he captioned the social media post and the Selfish songstress commented on the pic, “[pink heart emoji] my baby baby [pink and white heart emojis].”

Notably, in March, she shared a sweet birthday post for her boyfriend on her Instagram story.

“I am so lucky to be yours. You are my dream come true,” the Reckless singer wrote with a photo of him carrying her through a field.

However, she has yet to post him on her grid, like he just did.

For the unversed, Justin, 28, and Madison have been reportedly dating since last summer.

They first sparked dating rumours after he was spotted visiting her on set of a music video back in August 2025.

Since then, they have made a few public appearances together.

They were first seen attending a World Series game in Los Angeles in October, then stepped out for a pre-Grammys event in January and earlier this month, sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in LA.