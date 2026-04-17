Alex Cooper joins ‘Verity' with Anne Hathaway amid feud drama with Alix Earle

Alex Cooper is heading to the big screen.

The Call Her Daddy podcast host will make her acting debut in the upcoming film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling thriller Verity.

As per E! News Cooper plays herself in the movie, appearing in a scene where she interviews fictional author Verity Crawford, portrayed by Anne Hathaway.

The first look at the film was revealed at CinemaCon, showing Hathaway as Verity alongside Dakota Johnson as Lowen Ashleigh, who takes over Verity’s manuscript after an accident.

Josh Hartnett also stars, with the teaser hinting at eerie hallucinations and a chilling confrontation as Lowen tries to escape Verity’s home.

The film is set to premiere on October 2, 2026.

Cooper’s casting reveal came at a time when she’s already making headlines off-screen.

The 31-year-old has been embroiled in a feud with influencer Alix Earle, who recently reposted a TikTok likening Cooper to an “ambulance chaser” and “grim reaper.”

Cooper clapped back in her own video, challenging Earle to “get specific” and stop hiding behind vague shade.

Earle responded by promising to spill the tea soon, while fellow creator Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia publicly sided with Earle.

Despite the drama, Cooper insists the feud is not a publicity stunt.