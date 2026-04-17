Johnny Depp unveils radical transformation in 'Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol'

Johnny Depp stepped back into the Hollywood spotlight with a striking new role.

Appearing at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the actor introduced the first footage of Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, his upcoming collaboration with Paramount and director Ti West.

The footage revealed Depp’s dramatic makeover as Charles Dickens’ infamous miser, Ebenezer Scrooge.

Sporting grimy mutton chops, greasy gray hair, and rotting teeth, Depp’s Scrooge snarls his way through scenes, including a chilling exchange where he refuses to donate to charity, “I wish to be left alone!”

Ian McKellen appears as Jacob Marley, while Andrea Riseborough and Tramell Tillman portray two of the Christmas spirits.

Rupert Grint plays Bob Cratchit, whose cheerful “Merry Christm–” is cut short by Scrooge’s sharp retort: “Don’t you dare.”

Depp admitted he was initially daunted by the role, given his reverence for Alastair Sim’s 1951 performance, but said the challenge inspired him to find new angles on the classic tale.

“It really has been an extraordinary privilege to step into a story I’ve been obsessed with since I was a little child,” he told the audience.

The supporting cast includes Daisy Ridley, Sam Claflin, Charlie Murphy, Arthur Conti and Ellie Bamber.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol marks Depp’s first major studio project since his 2022 trial and is set to hit theaters on November 13, 2026.