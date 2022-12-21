 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
Web Desk

'Pirates of the Caribbean' maker says he 'tried to kill' Johnny Depp

Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean producer has dropped a major hint around the return of Johnny Depp in the latest installment of the movie.

Hollywood filmmaker Jerry Bruckheimer admitted that the franchise is incomplete without the inclusion of Depp and Jack Sparrow.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, he discussed writing off Johnny's iconic role, saying: "You can't. We tried to kill him. It didn't work."

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I would love to have him in the movie. He's a friend, a terrific actor and it's unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do."

When asked if Depp is coming back to the franchise, Jerry added: "You'd have to ask them. I can't answer that question."

The interview comes amid Depp's rumoured return to the hit series.

