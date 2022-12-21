 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's secret Instagram account revealed

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Prince Harrys secret Instagram account revealed

In their Netflix documentary, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed how they met each other.

They also disclosed that Prince Harry was using a secret Instagram account when he came across Meghan Markle's pictures on one of his friends' feed.

The Duke of Sussex asked his friend about the woman who was going to be his wife in the future.

Meghan was informed by a mutual friend that Prince Harry was eager to meet her.

The Duchess of the Sussex said she visited Prince Harry's Instagram page and saw some beautiful pictures that the member of the British royal family had shared.

Prince Harry's account was also shown in the documentary but his user name was deliberately hidden for privacy.

In the first episode of the documentary, the couple also revealed that Prince Harry was late when he came to meet Meghan for the first time.

According to the couple, the Duke got stuck in a traffic jam in London.

The couple's revelations left many people wandering whether Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the family are also using secret social media accounts.


More From Entertainment:

Edie Falco reveals she thought Avatar sequel has failed at the box office

Edie Falco reveals she thought Avatar sequel has failed at the box office
Bob Dylan shares views on his new book The Philosophy of Modern Song

Bob Dylan shares views on his new book The Philosophy of Modern Song
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'seducing' the media to earn 'more money'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'seducing' the media to earn 'more money'
OJ Simpson answers if he is really Khloe Kardashian's dad: 'Kris was cute girl'

OJ Simpson answers if he is really Khloe Kardashian's dad: 'Kris was cute girl'
'Pirates of the Caribbean' maker says he 'tried to kill' Johnny Depp

'Pirates of the Caribbean' maker says he 'tried to kill' Johnny Depp
JoJo Siwa says she has been 'played' as Avery Cyrus 'tricked' her love

JoJo Siwa says she has been 'played' as Avery Cyrus 'tricked' her love
Rihanna makes first appearance after sharing 'first look' of baby son

Rihanna makes first appearance after sharing 'first look' of baby son
Celine Dion drastic weight loss prior to shocking health announcement, claims source

Celine Dion drastic weight loss prior to shocking health announcement, claims source
Cardi B wants 'big family', is 'scared' to get nanny for kids

Cardi B wants 'big family', is 'scared' to get nanny for kids
Snoop Dogg says Lionel Messi is his cousin

Snoop Dogg says Lionel Messi is his cousin

'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist expresses solidarity with Amber Heard

'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist expresses solidarity with Amber Heard

Jeff Brazier puts his £1.2m Essex mansion on market after separation

Jeff Brazier puts his £1.2m Essex mansion on market after separation