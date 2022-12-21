 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix’s Riverdale welcomes two new faces for season 7

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Netflix’s Riverdale welcomes two new faces for season 7
Netflix’s Riverdale welcomes two new faces for season 7

Netflix’s Riverdale has promised fans worldwide, two new faces as part of season 7.

According to a report by Deadline, the actor picked for the role of Julien Blossom is Nicholas Barasch.

Barasch is penned as a classic bully, rich, handsome and jealous of his siblings’ privileged upbringing.

“He makes life miserable for everyone around him. He often butts heads with his twin sister, but is also an antagonist to all of our teen characters, most especially Archie.”

Despite having had multiple TV appearances to date, Nicholas is known for his work in the theater community.

Karl Walcott on the other hand is slated to play “Clay Walker, a teen renaissance man.”

“He is studious, artistic, well-read, and well-traveled. An Army brat, Clay comes from a loving family and is a champion for social justice. He is very open-minded in his art and his sexuality. As he does in the comic books, Clay will have an impactful friendship with fellow queer character Kevin Keller.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles snubs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he hosts Christmas lunch at Windsor?

King Charles snubs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he hosts Christmas lunch at Windsor?
Steve Martin feels ‘paternal’ towards Selena Gomez: ‘Don’t want to see her sad’

Steve Martin feels ‘paternal’ towards Selena Gomez: ‘Don’t want to see her sad’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘report’ in Netflix is ‘pure pathetic fiction’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘report’ in Netflix is ‘pure pathetic fiction’
King Charles forgives Meghan Markle, Prince Harry despite ‘ferocious attacks’?

King Charles forgives Meghan Markle, Prince Harry despite ‘ferocious attacks’?
'BTS Yet To Come In Busan' concert to release in cinemas next year

'BTS Yet To Come In Busan' concert to release in cinemas next year
Photos: Man sets fire to Buckingham Palace gate

Photos: Man sets fire to Buckingham Palace gate
Lily Collins promises a ‘cliffhanger’ in Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Lily Collins promises a ‘cliffhanger’ in Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Kourtney Kardashian ex Scott Disick did ‘everything’ to ‘torment’ her, Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian ex Scott Disick did ‘everything’ to ‘torment’ her, Travis Barker

'Avatar 2': Disney crosses over $4b, leads studio race in 2022

'Avatar 2': Disney crosses over $4b, leads studio race in 2022

‘White Lotus’ costars Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall fuel romance rumours

‘White Lotus’ costars Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall fuel romance rumours
Bruce Willis daughter Rumor announces pregnancy with beau Derek Richard Thomas

Bruce Willis daughter Rumor announces pregnancy with beau Derek Richard Thomas