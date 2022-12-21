 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal leave fans shocked as they travel in economy class

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen traveling in economy class. Their fans spotted and gushed over how humble the couple is. 

Vicky and Katrina were dressed in hoodies and track pants, completely casual and comfortable attire. The video shows inside of the plane where Katrina is using her phone while Vicky is looking outside the window. The comments show the respect from their fans for being humble, at the same time some of them were shocked as well.

The couple is reportedly in Europe to spend Christmas Holidays with Katrina’s family. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Their wedding was a private intimate destination ceremony.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot while Vicky was seen in Govinda Naam Mera which was aired on Disney + Hotstar. Kiara Advani and Bhumi Padnekar also played prodigal roles in the film. 

