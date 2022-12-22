Kate Middleton invites fans to her 'very special festive concert' in first trailer

Prince William's sweet wife Kate Middleton has mesmerised fans as she invited them to tune into her 'very special' festive concert in new trailer for "Royal Carols: Together At Christmas."



In the video, The Princess of Wales can be seen dazzling in a red sequin-embroidered gown, leaving her famous locks lose to elevate her look. Taking her place in front of the camera in a short clip, Kate shared how the concert is 'full of festive carols and beautiful performances'.

The royal family's real gem to show off her grace in the annual show, airing on Christmas Eve on ITV.

It was filmed on December 15 at Westminster Abbey, where the princess was joined by her husband Prince William and their children Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as well as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice added light to the event with their presence.

'Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey full of festive carols and beautiful performances as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year,' says Kate in the trailer.



The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared the delightful news on their official twitter account as they wrote: "#TogetherAtChristmas is all about shining a light on people doing selfless and often life-changing things in their communities.

Kate Middleton added: "It was a pleasure to welcome so many to Westminster Abbey last week, and we wanted to tell you a few of their stories in this thread…"

This year’s carol service is dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II and the values the late monarch demonstrated throughout her life.

She also gave a glimpse of the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.