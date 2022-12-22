 
Kate Middleton to become colonel of regiment for the first time in shake-up of military patronages

The Princess of Wales is due to become Colonel of a regiment for the first time in what was called a shake-up of military patronages by the King.

Kate will take over from her husband, Prince William, as Colonel of the Irish Guards, while he becomes Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

According to Richard Palmer, "Queen Camilla, who is already Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles infantry regiment, is also becoming the figurehead of one of the Household Division units for the first time."

He said she is taking up the role of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, the role Prince Andrew held until January.

Buckingham Palace announced the changes in statement and said the King’s first official Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour, will be held on June 17 in 2023.

