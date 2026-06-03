Peabo Bryson, singer of 'A Whole New World' dies at 75

Peabo Bryson, the velvet-voiced balladeer who turned romantic duets into an art form and helped create two of Disney’s most beloved songs, has died at the age of 75.

The Grammy-winning singer passed away on June 2, surrounded by family, just days after suffering a stroke.

“We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world,” Bryson’s family said in a statement.

“While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

For millions of fans, Bryson’s voice instantly brings back memories of Disney magic.

His duet with Céline Dion on Beauty and the Beast became a global sensation, while A Whole New World with Regina Belle made history as the first song from an animated film to top the Billboard Hot 100.