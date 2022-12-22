Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek Bachchan for winning Best Actor Award for 'Dasvi'

Amitabh Bachchan also recalls the time when Abhishek was mocked by people

Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek Bachchan as he has received an award in the category of Best Actor at the Filmfare OTT Awards for his film Dasvi.

Big B added a series of tweets congratulating his son. While doing so, he also recalled the time when people mocked Abhishek.

In one of the tweets the Piku actor wrote: “T 4503 - My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming , showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST.”

The super proud father penned a note for his son which read: "a most deserving Award .. well done Bhaiyu .. you were and are and shall ever be the best ! FINALLY .. you have through sincere perseverance and belief .. proved your point .. !! And shall continue to do so .. time and again .. You can be derided, but you cannot be ignored !!”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Film Uunchai directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It also starred: Boman Irani and Anupam Kher in the vital roles, reports IndiaToday.