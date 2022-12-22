 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia all set to star in a project after 31 years

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Dharmedra and Dimple to star in a project opposite Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon 

One of the hit couples of Bollywood Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia are all set to unite once again after 31 years for a project alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The iconic duo is known to have been sharing the screen in the 1980s and 90s super hit films namely: Batwara, Dushman Devta and Saazish.

Reportedly, Dharmendra is in Rajasthan currently shooting single takes of the film. The shoot of the film has been going on since December 15 in Jaisalmer.

The entire cast of the untitled film will then travel to the northern part of India to shoot the next schedule.

The film is going to mark as the first on-screen collaboration of Shahid and Kriti. Shahid will be playing the role of a robot in this entertainer film.

On the work front, Dharmendra will also feature in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. He will also reunite with sons Sunny and Bobby for Apne sequel.

The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor also revealed that he will be collaborating again with his Johnny Ghaddar director Sriram Raghavan for film Ikkis, reports ETimes. 

