Thursday Dec 22 2022
Kate Middleton ‘wants revenge’ while Prince William ‘issuing warning’

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Prince William is reportedly adamant on warning his wife Kate Middleton against enacting revenge from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

An insider close to In Touch Weekly made these admissions to light.

According to their reports, “Prince William has warned his wife to think twice before giving the green light to a potential interview.”

This comes shortly after the couple’s last episodes from the Harry & Meghan docuseries went public.

This comes shortly after royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan issued a candid claim in the Daily Mail about the couple's ‘self-pitying creation’.

There she wrote, “There's nothing scandalous here — except, of course, the casual cruelty Harry and Meghan, World's Greatest Bleeding Heart Philanthropists and Humanitarians, mete out to their nearest and dearest.”

