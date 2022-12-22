Megan Fox to star opposite Netflix's '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone

Megan Fox will be seen opposite Netflix' 365 Days heartthrob Michele Morrone.

According to Deadline, the Transformers actress and the 365 Days actor have been set to lead in sci-fi thriller Subservience from Angel Has Fallen and The Hitman’s Bodyguard producer, Millennium Media.

On the project, Fox will reunite with her Till Death director S.K. Dale, with screenplay written by Will Honley and April Maguire.

The plot of the film will be about a struggling father, played by Morrone, who hires a SIM, played by Fox, to help care for his house and family. The SIM, a virtually simulated person, begins to gain awareness and turns deadly.

The movie will be produced by Millennium Media’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Tanner Mobley, Les Weldon, Rob Van Norden, and Yariv Lerner and Jon Berg. Whereas, the executive producers will be Avi Lerner, Trevor Short and Boaz Davidson, the outlet detailed.

Morrone is known for his starring role in Netflix’s hit franchise 365 Days in which he starred opposite Anna- Maria Sieklucka, MGM’s Duetto, and Netflix’s The Trial.

Whereas the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress recently starred in Big Gold Brick with Andy Garcia, Lucy Hale, and Oscar Isaac, and Good Mourning starring Colson Baker and Dove Cameron. She will also be seen in Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin with Elliot Page, Gerard Butler and Kate Winslet; and The Expendables 4 with Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone.

Production is due to start filming at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio on January 7, 2023.