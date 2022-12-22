Elvis Presley’s ‘Spinout’ co-star Diane McBain leaves fans sad with her demise

Actress Diane McBain, best known for appearing alongside Elvis Presley in the 1966 film Spinout and starring on the ABC show Surfside 6, has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 81 due to liver cancer.

McBain died at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, and her passing was announced by her confidante Michael Gregg Michaud.

'It is with great sadness that I report actress Diane McBain lost her battle with liver cancer and passed away on December 21, 2022,' Michaud, who co-authored McBain's 2014 memoir Famous Enough, said in a social media post, Deadline reported.

McBain was a part of the entertainment industry for many years as she was initially a model and later began her career on TV in 1959 on the ABC series Maverick opposite James Garner, and in 1960, began playing the role of Daphne Dutton on the ABC crime series Surfside 6.

She appeared from 1960-1962 on 45 episodes of the show, which also featured Troy Donahue, Van Williams, and Lee Patterson.

McBain played the titular role in the 1961 motion picture Claudelle Inglish, which she said was her favorite part in her career.

Her most prolific film role came in Spinout in which she portrayed the role of ambitious author Diana St. Clair, who strove to profile Presley's character, a singer-race car driver named Mike McCoy.

'Women have asked me many times what it was like to kiss Elvis,' McBain told Boomer Magazine last year. 'And I tell them it was just as wonderful as you would imagine! He was charming and a lovely person to work with. He didn't come on to me, which I appreciated because so many did throughout my career.'