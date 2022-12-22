 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pal shares new teary-eyed photo of Duke

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry is seen 'in tears' in new moving snap showing him embracing an Army veteran.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's common friend Misan Harriman has released a brand-new photo of Prince Harry.

In the new emotional picture, Harry is seen "in tears" while embracing an Army veteran.

The phot was captioned: "A special moment earlier this year. A truly extraordinary moment between invictus games UK Team member Tony Young and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. The Prince was visibly moved after the embrace and tears were flowing all around the stadium."

Harry, who also served in the UK military for a decade, is spotted giving the veteran a hug in the newly-released black-and-white image.

The California-based couple previously called upon the photographer to document some of their most personal moments, including the announcement of Meghan's pregnancy with Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan daughter Lilibet's first released portrait was also taken by Misan Harriman during the family-of-four's visit to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June.

More From Entertainment:

Phoebe Bridgers hints at 'break up' with Paul Mescal in song lyrics: Fans shocked amid split rumours

Phoebe Bridgers hints at 'break up' with Paul Mescal in song lyrics: Fans shocked amid split rumours
Oprah Winfrey shut down by a fan telling her a $100 Christmas gift is very expensive

Oprah Winfrey shut down by a fan telling her a $100 Christmas gift is very expensive
Darren Aronofsky 'trying to find the right piece' after successful collaboration with Chris Hemsworth

Darren Aronofsky 'trying to find the right piece' after successful collaboration with Chris Hemsworth
Bella Hadid sued by photographer for using his work without permission

Bella Hadid sued by photographer for using his work without permission
Ben Affleck rides brand new electric Ford Bronco around Los Angeles with son Samuel

Ben Affleck rides brand new electric Ford Bronco around Los Angeles with son Samuel
Carl Woods settles into his new bachelor pad after dramatic split from Katie Price

Carl Woods settles into his new bachelor pad after dramatic split from Katie Price
BLACKPINK Jennie channels her inner Wednesday Addams in latest concert

BLACKPINK Jennie channels her inner Wednesday Addams in latest concert
Amber Heard, Johnny Depp case settlement sends negative message to abuse victims

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp case settlement sends negative message to abuse victims

Offset reveals he is 'fake smiling' after Takeoff's death

Offset reveals he is 'fake smiling' after Takeoff's death
Elvis Presley’s ‘Spinout’ co-star Diane McBain leaves fans sad with her demise

Elvis Presley’s ‘Spinout’ co-star Diane McBain leaves fans sad with her demise
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion shown in couple's docuseries on sale for £26.7

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion shown in couple's docuseries on sale for £26.7
Zendaya sends pulses racing while showing off her new bob haircut

Zendaya sends pulses racing while showing off her new bob haircut