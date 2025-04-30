Royal expert makes shocking claims on Prince Andrew's treatment of staff

Prince Andrew’s alleged mistreatment of staff resurfaces in reports

Prince Andrew is under scrutiny for his reported treatment of royal staff, with claims that he once requested a staff member be moved because of one of his facial features.

As per reports, the “disgraced” Duke of York "disliked a mole on the man's face” and ordered his transferred.

According to The Times, royal author Tom Quinn revealed that Andrew has a history of showing "ill temper," including allegedly asking for another staffer to be reassigned for wearing a nylon tie.

"It’s true that some royals can display acts of ill temper,” Quinn revealed. “One former servant recalled how Prince Andrew insisted on a member of staff being transferred because he disliked a mole on the man’s face."

The author further revealed that the Duke of York allegedly asked for another staffer to be reassigned for wearing a nylon tie.

Previously, Andrew has been described as “very difficult” to work with Paul Burrell claiming that people used to “avoid” Andrew “because he was very difficult.”

"Prince Andrew was always bombastic, shouty, and always swore, and that's something that you don't expect from a royal,” he said in documentary The Palace: What the Royal Servants Saw.