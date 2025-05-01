DC Studios 'Sgt. Rock' gets major shocking update

'Sgt. Rock' faces dead end with DC Studios' latest update

A film about Sgt. Rock, a World War Two soldier leading an Easy Company of soldiers fighting Nazis, is in the works. But now reports say DC Studios has scrapped it.



According to The Wrap, Colin Farrell was in talks to lead the movie, while Luca Guadagnino was tapped to direct it.

However, it is not clear what the exact reason is for work being stopped on the movie, which was in pre-production and set to go on floors this summer.

However, a source told the outlet that the film needed multiple shooting outdoors, but given the pace of the work, it was not able to be started this summer.

However, that does not mean the project is entirely on hold. An insider told THR that the action film might start shooting in the summer of 2026 after a meeting set to happen at the end of this year to re-assess the matter.

Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, Sgt. Rock first appeared in comics in 1959. His comic was one of DC’s longest-running books.

Previously, there were attempts to bring the character to the big screen. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis were considered, but for several reasons, their projects did not see the light of day.