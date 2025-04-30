Lorde unveils ‘plain and unsentimental' latest album

Lorde announces her new album

Lorde is gearing up to launch her album, Virgin.

The New Zealand pop sensation also unveiled details of her LP, which would mark her fourth studio album, scheduled for a June 27 release through Republic Records.

This annoucnement comes shortly after she released her comeback What Was That, which featured collaborators Jim-E Stack, Daniel Nigro, and others.

Virgin would have 11 tracks including the single, with Jim-E Stack having closely contributed to the album.

Additional talents include Nigro, Fabiana Palladino, Inc. No World’s Andrew Aged, Buddy Ross, and Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes while Spike Stent and Tom Elmhirst were responsible for mixing the album.

Taking to her official Instagram, Lorde described the concept of her album, writing, “The colour of the album is clear. Like bathwater, windows, ice, spit. Full transparency.”

She continued, “The language is plain and unsentimental. The sounds are the same wherever possible. I was trying to see myself, all the way through. I was trying to make a document that reflected my femininity: raw, primal, innocent, elegant, openhearted, spiritual, masc.”

“I’m proud and scared of this album. There’s nowhere to hide. I believe that putting the deepest parts of ourselves to music is what sets us free,” the Ribs hitmaker further wrote.

Lorde previously released her album, Solar Power in 2021 but has still remained busy with other various projects, which include her re-recorded EP of Solar Power and collaborating with other artists such as a cover of Rosalía’s Hentai, and joined Charli XCX for a song titled Girl, So Confusing Featuring Lorde.