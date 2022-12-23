 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Sajal Aly sends best wishes to Ushna Shah on her engagement

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Sajal Aly is going to feature in Jemima Goldsmiths film Whats Love Got To Do With It
Sajal Aly is going to feature in Jemima Goldsmith's film 'What's Love Got To Do With It'

Alif actress Sajal Aly, taking it to her social media, sends best wishes to actress Ushna Shah on her engagement with Hamza Amin.

Aly posted Ushna’s engagement pictures on her Instagram story and wrote: Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak. Sadi kuri we kam nahi!!!! Soooo happy to hear the news! Big Congratulations. I am soo happy that you have found each other. Wishing you a lifetime joy, love and happiness.”

Sajal Aly sends best wishes to Ushna Shah on her engagement

Ushna got engaged to Hamza yesterday in an intimate ceremony that included only their immediate family and friends. Their relationship was quite obvious for sometime as they were spotted together frequently last year.

The couple looked adorable together on their big night. Hamza wore an ivory-coloured Kurta Pajama whereas Ushna opted for a pink traditional dress with light makeup.

Ushna Shah is one of the renowned artists of the Pakistani entertainment industry as she gave audience some extremely impactful performances in hit dramas like: Alif Allah or Insaan, Balaa, Habs and Bashar Momin.

Meanwhile on Sajal Aly’s work front, she will be featuring in Jemima Goldsmith’s film What’s Love Got To Do With It directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

More From Showbiz:

Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu mourn the loss

Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu mourn the loss
'Omkara' to be remade, 'Desi Boyz' to get a sequel, fans are not happy

'Omkara' to be remade, 'Desi Boyz' to get a sequel, fans are not happy
Jacqueline Fernandez slaps Ranveer and Varun Sharma on the sets of 'Cirkus': See why?

Jacqueline Fernandez slaps Ranveer and Varun Sharma on the sets of 'Cirkus': See why?
Dulquer Salmaan pens lovely note for wife Amaal on their wedding anniversary

Dulquer Salmaan pens lovely note for wife Amaal on their wedding anniversary
Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat's teaser: a blend of love and music

Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat's teaser: a blend of love and music

Rachel Lindsay says she won't appear on Chris Harrison's podcast

Rachel Lindsay says she won't appear on Chris Harrison's podcast
'Its official' Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin got engaged in an intimate ceremony

'Its official' Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin got engaged in an intimate ceremony

Malala Yousafzai congratulates Saim Sadiq after 'Joyland' gets shortlisted for the Oscars

Malala Yousafzai congratulates Saim Sadiq after 'Joyland' gets shortlisted for the Oscars
Alia Bhatt earns 'Performance of the Year' title for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Screen Daily

Alia Bhatt earns 'Performance of the Year' title for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Screen Daily
Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan 'Pathaan' controversy

Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan 'Pathaan' controversy
Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia all set to star in a project after 31 years

Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia all set to star in a project after 31 years
Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek Bachchan for winning Best Actor Award for 'Dasvi'

Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek Bachchan for winning Best Actor Award for 'Dasvi'